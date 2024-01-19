Qatar Airways expands operations to Medan, Indonesia, concluding successful Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture

Qatar Airways has inaugurated its new flight route from Doha to Medan, marking its third destination in Indonesia. The airline, in collaboration with the ‘Years of Culture’ initiative, celebrated the successful conclusion of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture.

The new direct service, operating three weekly flights with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, complements Qatar Airways’ existing routes to Jakarta and Bali. The expansion aims to strengthen cultural ties between the nations, fostering people-to-people connections. The inaugural event featured water cannon salutes, high-ranking officials, and a gala dinner attended by representatives from both countries.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, emphasising the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing world-class travel experiences. The new route is expected to facilitate global connections for travellers from North Sumatra and create opportunities for international air freight transport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner used for the service offers 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats, featuring a curated Indonesian menu showcasing the country’s culinary delights.