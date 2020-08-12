Qatar Airways expands operations to its four destinations Pakistan and resumes flights to Lisbon

Qatar Airways increases its services to Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar as of 10 August. The airline now operates 49 weekly flights to four gateways in Pakistan with its Boeing 787 and A350 aircraft.

Flights to Islamabad have increased from 11 to 14 weekly flights, to Karachi from 10 to 14 weekly flights, to Lahore from 11 to 14 weekly flights, and to Peshawar from five to seven weekly flights.