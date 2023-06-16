Qatar Airways expands network in Turkey with new route to Trabzon, its seventh destination in the country

Qatar Airways has launched a new route to Trabzon in Turkey, with the inaugural flight landing on June 16, 2023. The non-stop service will operate three times a week using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

The new route expands Qatar Airways’ presence in Turkey, making Trabzon the seventh destination in the country, joining Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Trabzon, located in the northeast of Turkey, is known for its rich history, cultural attractions, and picturesque Black Sea coastline.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were treated to special celebrations, including Turkish desserts, a bespoke menu, and giveaways representing Turkish culture. The route will be operational until August 22, 2023, providing travellers with the opportunity to explore Trabzon’s diverse offerings.

Qatar Airways aims to meet the demand for connectivity between Doha and Trabzon, further strengthening the partnership between Qatar and Turkey.

Flight schedule to Trabzon:

Daily (local time)

Doha (DOH) to Trabzon (TZX) – Flight No. QR319: Departure 08:25; Arrival 11:50