Qatar Airways expands Canadian reach with Toronto flights and Starlink milestone

Qatar Airways celebrates the launch of three weekly non-stop flights between Doha (DOH) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ), marking Toronto as its second Canadian destination and 14th in the Americas. The inaugural flight featured a Starlink-enabled Boeing 777, highlighting the airline’s milestone of equipping 15 aircraft with Starlink connectivity, surpassing its 2024 goal of 12.

The new Toronto route provides seamless global connectivity via Qatar Airways’ extensive network, enhancing travel options for Canadian passengers. Toronto Pearson CEO Deborah Flint welcomed the service, noting its importance for international travel. Qatar Airways remains the largest airline offering complimentary Starlink, enabling passengers to enjoy entertainment, work, and connectivity at 35,000 feet.

Flights operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, solidifying Toronto’s role as a hub for global business and tourism.