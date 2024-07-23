Qatar Airways expands Boeing 777X fleet with order for 20 more 777-9 jets

Qatar Airways has announced an order for 20 additional Boeing 777-9 passenger jets during the Farnborough International Airshow, bringing their total 777X order to nearly 100 aircraft. This new order enhances Qatar Airways’ position as a launch customer for the 777X programme and includes a significant commitment to the 777-8 Freighter.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, highlighted the airline’s commitment to innovation and quality, aiming to offer passengers the best in aviation technology. The 777-9, which seats 426 passengers and boasts a range of 7,295 nautical miles, integrates advanced features from the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to enhance efficiency, environmental performance, and passenger comfort.

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, expressed appreciation for Qatar Airways’ confidence in Boeing’s widebody aircraft. The airline’s broader growth plan also includes orders for 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing’s 2024 Commercial Market Outlook projects that twin-aisle jets, like the 777X and 787 Dreamliner, will constitute 44% of the Middle Eastern fleet over the next two decades, underlining the strategic importance of this order for Qatar Airways and Boeing.