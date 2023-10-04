Qatar Airways expand in Saudi Arabia with two new destinations and one resumption

Qatar Airways is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia by launching services to two new gateways, Al Ula and Tabuk, and reopening Yanbu. These additions solidify Qatar Airways’ commitment to connecting travellers globally.

Operations to Al Ula begin on October 29, 2023, Yanbu on December 6, 2023, and Tabuk on December 14, 2023. These routes offer passengers the chance to explore Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Al Ula, known for its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, will have two weekly flights. Yanbu, a vibrant port city with beautiful beaches and marine life, will be connected by three weekly flights. Tabuk, nestled among mountains and valleys, will see three weekly flights.

Qatar Airways now operates over 125 weekly flights to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, enhancing connectivity to more than 160 destinations worldwide. These new routes are expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, fostering economic ties and cultural exchanges between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets are available for booking through Qatar Airways’ channels, and the airline is dedicated to providing top-notch service and comfort.