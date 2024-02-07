Qatar Airways enhances connectivity between Paris and Doha with four daily flights

Qatar Airways announces an increase in frequencies on its Paris to Doha route, providing a total of four daily flights to Hamad International Airport in Doha. Commencing on June 1, 2024, the airline will add a daily rotation between Doha and Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris, elevating the weekly flights from 21 to 28. The A350-900 aircraft will be deployed, ensuring passengers experience superior comfort and cutting-edge technology during the summer 2024 season.

Qatar Airways’ strategic move caters to the rising demand from French travellers and solidifies its presence in France. The Doha stopover serves as a global hub, facilitating optimal connections to various destinations worldwide, particularly in Asia. The airline encourages travellers to explore Doha with a stop-over option, available from $14 per night (€13) in a 4-star hotel, allowing passengers to enjoy two trips in one.

Recognising the significance of the French market, Qatar Airways reaffirms its commitment to offering increased connectivity, world-class service, and an exceptional travel experience. Business Class passengers departing from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport will enjoy exclusive access to the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge, providing a luxurious environment and top-notch services.

New Daily Flight Schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Paris (CDG) – QR43 – Departure 09:30; Arrival 15:20

Paris (CDG) to Doha (DOH) – QR44 – Departure 17:20; Arrival 00:45+1

This initiative underscores Qatar Airways’ dedication to meeting passenger needs, strengthening its position in the French market, and providing seamless global connectivity.