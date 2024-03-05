Qatar Airways elevates future of travel at ITB Berlin 2024, unveils AI cabin crew and expands global flight frequencies

Qatar Airways has taken centre stage at ITB Berlin 2024, announcing increased flight frequencies to 15 global destinations in the next 12 months, including expanded services to Berlin. The airline introduced its second-generation virtual MetaHuman cabin crew, Sama 2.0, an advanced AI-enhanced crew member designed for immersive experiences on the QVerse platform.

The carrier’s innovative stand at ITB Berlin features a holographic display of Sama, a sensory pod showcasing the award-winning Qsuite, and highlights its commitment to digital innovation.

Additionally, Qatar Airways revealed plans to increase flight frequencies to Berlin and launch its inaugural flight to Hamburg, further expanding its European network.

The airline’s CEO emphasised their dedication to innovation, while the Chief Commercial Officer highlighted the continuous expansion in the German market, offering passengers increased connectivity through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways invites guests to explore its new exhibition pavilion at ITB Berlin from March 5-7, 2024.

Destinations served by Qatar Airways will receive the following year-on-year flight frequency this summer:

Barcelona – increased from 14 weekly flights to 21

Boston – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Brussels – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Copenhagen – increased from four weekly flights to seven

Kuala Lumpur – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Manchester – increased from 18 weekly flights to 21

Miami – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Nice – increased from four weekly flights to seven (to increase in May ahead of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival)

Oslo – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Paris – increased from 21 weekly flights to 28

Rome – increased from 18 weekly flights to 21

Seoul – increased from seven weekly flights to eight

Tunis – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Warsaw – increased from 10 weekly flights to 14