Qatar Airways elevates Business Class experience with exclusive caviar service on select routes

Qatar Airways is further enhancing its premium service by introducing caviar to its business class menu.

Starting from August 15, passengers on 13 selected routes, including Doha to Boston, London, New York, and Sydney, can enjoy this luxurious addition. The caviar can be savoured as a standalone delicacy or as part of the broader onboard dining experience.

This move reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to maintaining its leading position in the industry by continuously elevating its onboard offerings.