Qatar Airways details Boeing 737 MAX entry to service

Qatar Airways recently had the opportunity to add a small number of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft to its fleet, the first of which arrived in Doha on 15 Apr. Since its arrival the aircraft has undergone post-delivery maintenance which has included IFE streaming installation and the aircraft has been used for pilot training almost every day.

The utilisation of the Boeing 737-8s will add capacity to help drive future growth, especially in short-haul markets, which will be expanded from the Doha-Kuwait-Doha route to other nations, principally in the GCC as further approvals take place. As a rapidly growing airline, these efficient and modern aircraft are a welcome addition to the narrow-body fleet to support our sustainable expansion plans as the world’s leading airline. Qatar Airways has now received its second Boeing 737-8 and will receive the remaining 7 aircraft by the end of July.