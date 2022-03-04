Qatar Airways debuts two new gateways in Nigeria: Kano and Port Harcourt

The airline increases its Nigerian footprint to four destinations; the largest number of gateways for a single country in its African network

Passengers can now connect to over 140 destinations via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport, Doha

Qatar Airways has enhanced its presence in Nigeria with the launch of four weekly flights to Kano (KAN) on 02 March 2022, and three weekly flights to Port Harcourt (PHC) on 03 March 2022, both operating via the Nigerian capital, Abuja. To mark this milestone, the new service was inaugurated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways will operate to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (KAN) in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and the gateway to Kano’s rich historical treasures that have survived millennia. Meanwhile, Port Harcourt, the largest city and capital of Rivers State, Nigeria will be served via Port Harcourt International Airport (PHC) a diverse and fast-moving city on the southern tip of Nigeria. More than a century of international trade has turned this former port town into a vibrant, fast-growing metropolis. The aircraft were greeted in Kano and Port Harcourt by traditional water cannon salutes upon their historic arrival.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “This is a defining moment for Qatar Airways, with Nigeria becoming our most connected market in Africa with the launch of our new services to Kano and Port Harcourt. We see tremendous opportunity in the region and these new routes are an important catalyst to further boost trade and commerce in the country. Our presence in Nigeria now covers four key markets and is a real affirmation of our support to the country. Qatar Airways has stayed steadfast in its commitment to Africa throughout the pandemic, operating continuously and reliably to Nigeria. We have since increased frequencies and grown our network, considerably, improving connectivity to and from the continent and providing travellers with more choice and convenience.”

In Nigeria, the airline offers double-daily flights to Lagos and now operates daily services to Abuja. The two new routes, (Kano & Port Harcourt), bring the number of flights Qatar Airways operates between Africa and Doha to 188 weekly flights serving 28 destinations across the continent.

Minister of Aviation, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. Sen. Hadi Sirika, said: “The new flights provide important travel and trade links between Nigeria and the world. As the largest economy in Africa, this enhanced global connectivity via the new Qatar Airways service will provide a vital network to move goods and people, as we recover from challenges of the pandemic and prioritise growth. Kano and Port Harcourt are both important to this recovery. This new service also reinforces the close ties between Nigeria and Qatar, and it paves the way to explore new, untapped opportunities.”

Qatar Airways continues to apply its flexible booking policy that offers unlimited changes to travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 31 May 2022.

Passengers flying to and from Kano will also benefit from Qatar Airways’ generous baggage allowances which provide for up to 46kg in Economy class, split over two pieces, and 64kg, split over two pieces, in Business Class.

Flight schedule Kano (all times in local)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Doha (DOH) to Kano (KAN) QR1431 departs 02:50 arrives 11:10

Kano (KAN) to Doha (DOH) QR1432 departs 16:50 arrives 04:10

Flight schedule Port Harcourt (all times in local)

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Doha (DOH) to Port Harcourt (PHC) QR1433 departs 02:50 arrives 11:20

Port Harcourt (PHC) to Doha (DOH) QR1434 departs 16:40 arrives 04:10