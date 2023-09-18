Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker calls Australian government decision to block flights ‘very unfair’

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has criticised the Australian government’s decision to deny the airline’s request for additional flights to Australia, calling it “very unfair.” Al Baker expressed surprise and disappointment over the denial, highlighting the airline’s support for Australia during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Transport Minister, Catherine King, had declined Qatar Airways’ request to double its weekly services to Australia, a move opposed by Qantas. The decision came despite Qatar Airways’ efforts in helping repatriate Australians during the pandemic when other carriers had halted their operations in Australia.

Analysts believed that granting the request would have increased competition and lowered airfares. A Senate committee is set to investigate the decision, with some accusing it of favoring Qantas and protectionism. Minister Bill Shorten argued that the decision should consider various interests and not be solely based on commercial operations sponsored by other governments.

National Senator Bridget McKenzie, who chairs the Senate committee, criticised Minister King for refusing to disclose documents explaining the government’s decision. The decision to deny Qatar Airways additional flights had been justified on various grounds, including concerns about invasive body searches at Doha’s airport, emissions reduction, and national interest protection.