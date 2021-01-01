Qatar Airways Cargo welcomes three brand new Boeing 777 Freighters to its fleet

The arrival of the new freighters will significantly boost the carrier’s cargo capacity

With a fleet of 30 freighters, the world’s leading cargo carrier will support the logistics around the COVID-19 vaccine

The world’s leading air cargo carrier took delivery of three brand new Boeing 777 freighters today, bringing its total freighter fleet count to 30 freighters, consisting of two Boeing 747 freighters, 24 Boeing 777 Freighters and four Airbus A330 freighters.

Qatar Airways Cargo will introduce these freighters on its long haul scheduled routes and will also operate them as cargo charters, supporting global trade and the movement of time and temperature-sensitive goods.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: “With the arrival of these new freighters, we are injecting much-needed capacity in the market helping support global supply chains at a critical time during the pandemic. The added capacity will enable us to support the logistics around the COVID-19 vaccination which is projected to be one of the greatest logistical challenges for the industry. The 777F’s fuel-efficiency, long-range and high capacity will support our airline to be more sustainable and operate additional non-stop flights to further destinations around the world, facilitating the movement of time and temperature-sensitive goods. With our investments in innovation and fleet, we are able to fulfil our customers’ logistical requirements and support the continuity of global trade.”

The Boeing Company Senior Vice President Commercial Sales and Marketing, Mr Ihssane Mounir, said: “During these challenging times, Qatar Airways Cargo has been transporting humanitarian relief and medical goods to those in need and we are proud that their growing fleet of 777 freighters is supporting such a commendable effort. We deeply appreciate our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways and their confidence in the 777 freighters as the backbone of their expansive global air cargo operations.”

The Boeing 777 freighter is an efficient, long-range, and high-capacity freighter, powered by the world’s most powerful commercial jet engine, the General Electric GE90-110B1. The 777F has a revenue payload capability of more than 102 metric tonnes. It can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometres) and carry a full payload of 224,900 lbs (102,010 kgs) at general cargo market densities (more than 10 pounds per cubic foot), making it the world’s longest-range twin-engine freighter.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Qatar Airways Cargo has been helping transport essential supplies, pharmaceuticals, perishables and other vital cargo around the world through belly-hold cargo on passenger flights and freighters. It continued to operate its scheduled freighters while also operating more than 500 freight charters of relief goods, personal protective equipment and medical aid to impacted countries, demonstrating its agility and resilience.

The cargo carrier has also worked closely with governments and NGOs to transport over 250,000 tonnes of medical and aid supplies to impacted regions around the world on both scheduled and charter services. This equates to roughly 2,500 fully loaded Boeing 777 freighters.

In addition, the cargo carrier has also converted six of its Boeing 777-300ER (Extended Range) aircraft to operate cargo-only flights, introducing an additional 137 cubic metres of cargo volume per flight over the lower deck cargo capacity of 156 cubic metres per flight.

As the leading voice within the cargo market, Qatar Airways Cargo is pioneering the future, for a sustainable and more socially responsible air cargo industry.