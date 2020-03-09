Qatar Airways Cargo voted international cargo airline of the year

Qatar Airways Cargo was presented with the “International Cargo Airline of the Year” award at the STAT Times grand gala awards event held at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on 26 February 2020. The biennial awards event is held in conjunction with the Air Cargo India exhibition and conference organised by Messe München.

The STAT Times International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo recognises cargo carriers who have made immense progress and introduced innovations in the air freight industry while investing in and enhancing customer experience. The winners were selected through a two-tier process via an online voting system by the readers of STAT Times.

Mr. Peter Penseel, Senior Vice President Cargo Sales and Network Planning received the award on behalf of the cargo carrier. Mr. Penseel expressed his gratitude to all customers and staff: “It has been a long, amazing and challenging journey to become the leading air cargo carrier globally and we would like to thank all our customers for placing their trust in us. Special thanks also go to our dedicated teams globally who never fail to amaze us each day and whose work always reflects our “customer first” motto in everything they do. We will continue to seek new opportunities to grow our business and invest in our network, fleet and products offering our customers unmatched quality. Qatar Airways Cargo is truly honoured to be awarded “International Cargo Airline of the Year” by the readers of STAT Times.

The Qatar Airways Cargo delegation met with several customers over the three-day cargo exhibition in Mumbai. Mr. Penseel also participated in the conference panel discussion “Trade tension drag on air cargo and building resilience” along with other senior executives in the industry. The three-day conference running alongside the Air Cargo India exhibition brings together notable and key industry leaders and experts to discuss, debate and present the future trends that will shape the logistics industry.

With belly-hold services to 13 destinations and freighters to seven destinations in India, Qatar Airways Cargo is expanding its footprint in the country, a major market for the cargo carrier. Qatar Airways Cargo offers businesses in India efficient connections to Africa, Europe and the Americas via its world-class Doha hub. More than 3000 tonnes of general cargo, perishables, pharmaceuticals, courier and other products are flown on Qatar Airways flights and freighters from India to these key markets via Doha each week.

The world’s leading global carrier has a wealth of experience in the air freight business and offers cargo capacity on a young and modern fleet of 28 freighters in addition to belly-hold services to a global network using more than 250 passenger aircraft. Qatar Airways Cargo offers distinctive products, namely QR Pharma, QR Fresh, QR Live, QR Mail and QR Express for the air freight of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical cargo, perishables, live animals, as well as air transport of mail and other time-critical express shipments. The carrier’s QR Charter product offers charter solutions to the carrier’s global network of more than 160 destinations and also to those destinations that are not part of its scheduled services.