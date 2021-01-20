Qatar Airways Cargo takes a major digital leap with Global eBooking on WebCargo

The world’s largest cargo airline will provide forwarders with real-time pricing, capacity, and eBookings via WebCargo, marking a major milestone in air cargo digitalisation.

Forwarders globally will soon be able to conduct real-time eBookings, access live rates, and see available capacity with Qatar Airways Cargo via the service of WebCargo, a Freightos Group company, providing critical agility as supply chains contend with COVID-19’s impact and disruption.

Rollout will begin with France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, South Africa and Spain on 7 February 2021. As part of the launch, Qatar Airways Cargo will be offering the most competitive rates on WebCargo by introducing a discount scheme to forwarders*, resulting in an average saving of USD0.06/kg for the first 20,000 shipments booked via the platform in these countries.

The cargo carrier is determined to push the development of WebCargo bookings and will also implement a number of special promotions further in the year.

As of Q1 this year, more than 2,000 WebCargo forwarders and customers across over 10,000 global branches will have instant access to capacity and pricing.

Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo, Mr Guillaume Halleux, said: “We are pleased to partner with WebCargo to provide true agility and digital connectivity for our customers. As a leading global carrier, we rely on constant innovation and digitalisation across all our operations in order to provide our best-in-class customer service. During the past months, we have introduced several digitalisation initiatives such as online rate distribution, ad hoc rate automation, track and trace and availability via API. The future of air cargo is indeed digital and this change will definitely bring in efficiency across the supply chain.”

Freightos Group CEO Mr Zvi Schrieber, said: “Digitalisation is a crucial step in powering agile supply chains in a rapidly changing world. We’re incredibly proud that Qatar Airways Cargo, the largest cargo airline in the world – has selected WebCargo to launch third-party eBookings for forwarders around the world.”

*subject to eligibility criteria