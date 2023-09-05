Qatar Airways Cargo resumes freighters to Bahrain

Qatar Airways Cargo has resumed its freighter services to Bahrain as of September 1, 2023, adding more than 200 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity to and from Bahrain. This comes in addition to the existing 21 weekly narrow-body passenger flights to Bahrain.

The cargo transported to Bahrain includes general cargo and perishables like fruits, vegetables, and meat, while exports consist of general cargo and dangerous goods. With the reintroduction of Bahrain into its network, Qatar Airways Cargo now serves 24 Middle Eastern destinations through a combination of freighter and passenger belly-hold flights, providing a total weekly cargo capacity exceeding 4,500 tonnes to and from the Middle East.