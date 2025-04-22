Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo to launch global air freight joint business

André Orban
Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo have announced plans to form a global air cargo joint business, pending regulatory approval.

The collaboration aims to enhance service levels by combining networks and resources, offering improved connectivity, faster transit times, and streamlined services worldwide.

The initiative will also focus on unified safety and security standards. Leaders from all three carriers emphasised the partnership’s potential to boost efficiency, innovation, and global trade accessibility across the air cargo sector.

