Qatar Airways Cargo and MASkargo sign MoU to enhance global cargo operations

Qatar Airways Group and Malaysia Aviation Group have strengthened their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Airways Cargo and MASkargo. This agreement aims to improve connectivity and operational synergies, leveraging key hubs at Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Network and Capacity : The MoU allows MASkargo customers access to Qatar Airways Cargo’s extensive global network, while Qatar Airways Cargo customers gain entry to the APAC market, including new destinations and increased capacity.

: The MoU allows MASkargo customers access to Qatar Airways Cargo’s extensive global network, while Qatar Airways Cargo customers gain entry to the APAC market, including new destinations and increased capacity. Strategic Hubs : The collaboration will utilize DOH and KUL as strategic hubs, with Qatar Airways expanding its Cargo Terminal in Doha.

: The collaboration will utilize DOH and KUL as strategic hubs, with Qatar Airways expanding its Cargo Terminal in Doha. Fleet Expansion : Qatar Airways Cargo is the launch customer of the Boeing 777-8 freighter, with 34 aircraft ordered and 16 options. Malaysian Airlines has added 20 new A330neo aircraft, enhancing belly-hold cargo capacity.

: Qatar Airways Cargo is the launch customer of the Boeing 777-8 freighter, with 34 aircraft ordered and 16 options. Malaysian Airlines has added 20 new A330neo aircraft, enhancing belly-hold cargo capacity. Deepened Partnership: The MoU builds on a 2022 codeshare agreement and a 2004 passenger codeshare cooperation, now covering 62 destinations globally.

Statements from Leadership:

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive : Emphasised the importance of the APAC market and the strategic cooperation to enhance cargo networks and capacity.

: Emphasised the importance of the APAC market and the strategic cooperation to enhance cargo networks and capacity. Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group: Highlighted the collaboration’s potential to enhance product offerings and operational capabilities, positioning both airlines for significant growth.

This MoU follows the strategic partnership expansion between Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, reinforcing their commitment to offering comprehensive connectivity and services across passenger and cargo operations.