Qatar Airways Cargo and Cainiao expand partnership to boost global e-commerce logistics

Qatar Airways Cargo and Cainiao have strengthened their partnership to enhance global e-commerce logistics and improve customer experiences. Since their collaboration began in 2021, the partnership has grown through flying agreements and a shared vision to meet increasing e-commerce demand.

By leveraging Qatar Airways Cargo’s hub at Hamad International Airport and Cainiao’s technological expertise, the partnership aims to expedite shipments to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Officer Mark Drusch emphasised the importance of this collaboration in reinforcing global connectivity, while Cainiao CEO Wan Lin highlighted the goal of creating a smarter, more efficient logistics network.

As e-commerce drives air cargo demand, this partnership continues to improve global supply chain efficiency and reliability for businesses and consumers.