Qatar Airways boosts network with increased flight frequencies to multiple destinations during the winter season

Qatar Airways is set to further boost its growing network with increased flight frequencies to multiple popular destinations across the globe to meet travel demand during the peak winter holiday season. This increase is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to passengers as they discover the world, via the airline’s home and hub Hamad International Airport (HIA). Qatar Airways is also launching its inaugural services to Dusseldorf, with daily flights starting from 15 November 2022, the airline’s fourth destination in Germany.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways continues to enhance its schedule and network by increasing frequencies to many key destinations across the world. This increase will provide even greater choice to our business and leisure passengers, who can connect seamlessly via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport, to more than 150 global destinations. With Qatar Airways developing its network with greater frequencies while also recently adopting Avios as its loyalty currency, passengers are positioned to benefit from travelling with the World’s Best Airline to key destinations around the globe.”

Qatar Airways network increases:

Singapore – from 14 weekly to 21 weekly effective 30 October 2022

Bali – Increased from seven weekly to 14 weekly effective 6 December 2022

Abu Dhabi – increased from 21 to 28 weekly flights effective 21 December 2022

Amsterdam – Increased from seven to 10 weekly flights effective 21 December 2022

Almaty – Increased from four to seven weekly flights effective 1 January 2023

Dublin – increased from 11 to 12 weekly flights effective 3 January 2023

Cape Town – Increased from 10 to 14 weekly effective 6 January 2023

Hong Kong – increased from seven to 11 weekly flights effective 16 January 2023

Lusaka and Harare – increased from five to seven weekly flights effective 17 January 2023

Ho Chi Minh – increased from seven to 10 weekly flights effective 20 January 2023

Hanoi- increased from seven to 10 weekly flights effective 20 January 2023

Adelaide and Auckland – increased from five to seven weekly flights effective 22 January 2023

