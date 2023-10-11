Qatar Airways applies Paris Saint-Germain livery on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft

Qatar Airways has unveiled a special Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) livery on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft to mark its role as the Official Airline Partner and Official Jersey Partner of the PSG football team. This collaboration continues the strong partnership between Qatar Airways and PSG, enhancing the experience for fans worldwide.

Global fans will have the opportunity to fly with Qatar Airways, known as the seven-time World’s Best Airline, to watch the 11-time French Champions play at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. Qatar Airways Holidays is offering flexible packages for fans, including match tickets, flights, accommodation, and more. These packages aim to provide an exceptional football experience.

Qatar Airways is committed to supporting sports globally and facilitating fan travel to various sporting events worldwide. For more details on the PSG partnership and packages, you can visit their website.