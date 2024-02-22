Qatar Airways announces flights resumption to Lisbon, Portugal

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Lisbon, Portugal, as part of its 2024 network expansion, encompassing over 170 destinations, with 50 in Europe. The four weekly flights will commence on June 6, 2024, operated by a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The airline aims to provide efficient travel options for passengers between Qatar and Portugal, connecting to various destinations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent through Hamad International Airport.

Lisbon, known for its rich tourism offerings, serves as a gateway to historical sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Quinta de Regaleira palace in Sintra.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, highlighted the convenience for passengers to explore new destinations through Doha’s Hamad International Airport. Additionally, travellers can take advantage of stopover packages offered by Discover Qatar, turning one holiday into two and exploring the diverse offerings in Doha. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can collect Avios on flights, enjoy greater savings with a combination of cash and Avios, and utilise Avios for various benefits, including shopping, dining, cabin upgrades, and more.