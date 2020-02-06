Qatar Airways announced as premium partner of Paris Saint-Germain

Qatar Airways is delighted to announce that it is the new Premium Partner and Official Airline Partner of Paris Saint-Germain, France’s most successful football club, for the next three seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain join the exclusive group of top global football clubs proudly supported by the world’s number one airline, including Italy’s AS Roma, Boca Juniors in Argentina and German club FC Bayern München.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the famous French club to our extensive sport sponsorship portfolio, and look forward to having them on board. In Paris Saint-Germain we have found a partner that shares our passion for innovation and we will work together to develop many exciting activities to engage with supporters and our global audience.”

Paris Saint-Germain Chief Partnerships Officer, Marc Armstrong, added: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways into the Paris Saint-Germain family as the Official Airline Partner of the club. This is another example of our strong desire to develop innovative partnerships with leading global brands and Qatar Airways is a natural choice for us as it shares our commitment to creating powerful connections with fans all over the world.”

The Paris Saint-Germain partnership will also see Qatar Airways become Official Partner of the Paris Saint-Germain handball and women’s football teams until 2022.

Qatar Airways is proud to have developed a wide range of global sports sponsorships, supporting top-level sporting events and some of the world’s biggest football clubs. As official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways recently sponsored the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ and will sponsor the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 edition ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Qatar Airways is also partner of CONMEBOL, the governing body for football in South America.