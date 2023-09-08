Qatar Airways and BWT Alpine F1 Team count down to the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023

Qatar Airways has officially become the Official Airline Partner of the BWT Alpine F1 Team in a multi-year agreement, focusing on promoting the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023. This partnership follows Qatar Airways’ earlier announcement as the Official Airline and Global Partner of Formula 1.

The collaboration involves branding on driver helmets and caps during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, alongside various race weekend events featuring BWT Alpine F1 Team and Qatar Airways representatives. This partnership highlights Qatar Airways’ dedication to motorsport, both locally and globally.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker expressed pride in the partnership, emphasising their commitment to delivering high-quality experiences and promoting sustainability. The Vice President of Alpine Sponsoring, Partnerships, and Communications, David Gendry, echoed this sentiment, highlighting shared goals of sustainability and the use of sustainable fuels in line with Formula 1’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

To ramp up excitement, Qatar Airways unveiled a Formula 1 livery on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Lusail International Circuit from October 6-8, 2023. Fans can enjoy all-inclusive travel packages, including exclusive experiences like pit lane walks and interactions with top F1 drivers.

Additionally, both Qatar Airways and BWT Alpine F1 Team are committed to environmental responsibility and plan to collaborate on sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and promote a greener future.