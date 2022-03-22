Navigate

Qatar Airways Airbus A350 from Delhi to Doha makes emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan

Qatar Airways A350 A7-ALZ in oneworld livery © Aviation Toulouse on Twitter

On Monday 21 March, Qatar Airways flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha has made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan. The flight was diverted to Pakistan after smoke was detected in the cargo bay of the plane.

Qatar Airways was operating an Airbus A350-900 registered A7-ALZ on the route. The aircraft has a oneworld livery.

According to data on flight-tracking website FlightAware, QR579 flew from Delhi at its scheduled departure time of 03:50 and landed in Karachi at 05:45, 1 hour 15 minutes after departure. The flight was supposed to land at Doha International Airport at 07:15.

Passengers were re-accommodated on other flights from Karachi to Doha on the same day.

The aircraft continued its flight to Doha on Tuesday 22 March as QR3183, departing from Karachi at 04:04 and arriving at 04:16 (all times local) after a flight of 2 hours 12 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

