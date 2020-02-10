Passenger gives birth to healthy baby boy on Qatar Airways flight to Bangkok, Thailand

On 3 February, a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 (A7-BEK) operated flight QR830 between Doha, Qatar and Bangkok, Thailand but was forced to divert to Kolkata, India. Reason? During the flight, a passenger gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

During the night, the crew made an announcement asking whether there was a doctor on board. An ear, nose and throat doctor approached the crew and provided assistance to deliver the baby.

After short labour – the baby was born in 15-20 minutes – the pilots decided to divert to Kolkata where the new mother and her son were taken to a private hospital.