Paris Saint-Germain makes a mid-season stopover in Doha with Qatar Airways, its main sponsor

The trip included activities to celebrate the partnership and train in Qatar’s world-class facilities

The carrier has been the Ligue 1 champions’ Official Airline Partner since 2020 and was announced as the Official Jersey Partner in 2022

Paris Saint-Germain, France’s reigning ‘Ligue 1’ champions, travelled to Doha on January 18, with a stopover in Riyadh and a return flight to the French capital with Official Airline and Principal Partner – Qatar Airways. The trip included the chance for the airline’s ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’ package bookers to connect with the Paris Saint-Germain stars and an up-close viewing experience of the club’s training session at Khalifa International Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain Manager, Christophe Galtier, flew with Qatar Airways to Doha with the best-known names in world football to take advantage of Qatar’s world-class training facilities. The Club’s squad included FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ winner Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappé, Marquinhos, Neymar Junior, Sergio Ramos and several other players.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “The momentum continues with our mission of bringing people together through the power of sport. Paris Saint-Germain is a global brand with a team full of household names.

“Paris Saint-Germain is an ambitious football club, and we are committed to fulfilling our role in their success. The recent FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ featured top performances from several Paris Saint-Germain stars, and it is nice to see them return to Doha in their quest for more titles this season.

“With a busy schedule ahead of them, Qatar Airways chartered flights were the perfect medium for Paris Saint-Germain to make a meaningful trip to Doha with a stopover in Riyadh and a pleasant return home.”

Platinum members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club were treated to an exclusive meet-and-greet session with senior members of the team, where they had the chance to get to know the players through a memorable experience that also included receiving a Paris Saint-Germain jersey.

The World’s Best Airline has been in partnership with Paris Saint-Germain – France’s most decorated football club – since 2020. Qatar Airways Holidays introduced the Ultimate Fan Experience Packages, offering a unique opportunity to their valuable customers to travel to Paris to support Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming blockbuster fixture in February 2023, in addition to a special meet and greet experience with the Club’s players.

Sporting a dynamic partnership portfolio, Qatar Airways has also been the Official Airline of FIFA since 2017. The alliance has gone on to connect and unite fans globally, with the World’s Best Airline also sponsoring numerous football tournaments such as the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017™, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, the FIFA Club World Cup™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.