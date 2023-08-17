Off-duty Qatar Airways pilot dies during flight from Delhi to Doha – Flight diverts to Dubai

An off-duty pilot of Qatar Airways passed away while traveling as a passenger on a Qatar Airways flight from Delhi to Doha. The 51-year-old pilot, who had previously worked for SpiceJet and Alliance Air, experienced a medical crisis during the flight.

The Airbus A350 (registration A7-ALM) was forced to divert to Dubai due to the severity of his condition, but despite medical efforts, the pilot could not be saved.

The pilot had a long aviation career, including working on SpiceJet’s inaugural flight in 2005. His sudden demise has left colleagues and acquaintances shocked, as he was perceived as being in good health.

Qatar Airways did not provide a statement about the incident.