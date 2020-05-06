Qatar Airways to lay off a “substantial number” of employees

Qatar Airways will lay off a “substantial number” of employees, the airline wrote in an internal memo to its cabin crew members. Like about every airline, the Qatari airline has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic as borders to many countries closed.

“The global outlook for our industry looks grip and many airlines are closing or significantly reducing operations, Qatar Airways is not immune to this challenge,” CEO Akbar Al Baker wrote, adding that “the truth is that we simply can’t sustain the current staff numbers.”

In the coming weeks, the airline will be communicating further details about the planned reductions, the airline will provide housing and a special living allowance for employees who can’t return to their home countries until repatriation is possible.