Qatar Airways launches the world’s first Boeing 777 Starlink-equipped flight

Qatar Airways has officially launched the world’s first Boeing 777 equipped with Starlink technology, enhancing the in-flight connectivity experience for passengers. This historic flight took off from Doha, Qatar to London Heathrow, United Kingdom on October 22, 2024, marking a significant milestone for the airline.

With ambitious plans to roll out Starlink’s reliable, high-speed, low-latency internet across its entire Boeing 777 fleet within the next year, Qatar Airways is setting a new standard in the aviation industry. Passengers on the Starlink-equipped flight can now enjoy seamless connectivity, allowing them to stream their favorite shows, watch live sports, engage in online gaming, or work efficiently—all completely free of charge from gate to gate.

Starlink, engineered by SpaceX, utilizes a low Earth orbit satellite constellation to deliver high-speed internet access even over remote locations and oceans that were previously unreachable by conventional connectivity solutions. This new capability ensures passengers remain connected to the things they love most, even at 35,000 feet.

To mark this occasion, the press release was dispatched directly from the first Starlink-equipped flight at 35,000 feet.

For a glimpse of the future, watch Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer’s video call with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk: