Qatar Airways increases its stake in International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

Qatar Airways announces that it has increased its shareholding in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG) from 21.4 per cent to 25.1 per cent. IAG is an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company with its registered office in Madrid, Spain and its operational headquarters in London, United Kingdom. It was formed in January 2011 after a merger agreement between British Airways and Iberia, the flag carriers of the United Kingdom and Spain, respectively.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker stated: “Our investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy.”

“Qatar Airways continues to consider opportunities to invest in airlines and support management teams that share our vision to enhance travel opportunities for airline passengers across the globe.”