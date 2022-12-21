Qatar Airways to increase Doha – Edinburgh route to 10 weekly flights

Qatar Airways will operate an enhanced service from Edinburgh Airport in 2023 after increasing the frequency on its Doha route.

The airline will strengthen its route between Edinburgh and Doha to ten flights each week from February, improving access to Qatar while also further enhancing connectivity to other parts of the world.

Flights will operate from Scotland’s busiest airport on a B787-800 type aircraft.

Edinburgh Airport is continuing to build towards a strong 2023 and the announcement of these additional flights comes following the confirmation of other new routes to Europe and North America.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said:

“This increase in frequency is a real show of faith in the Edinburgh market and we’re looking forward to working with Qatar Airways to further enhance and develop this important route to Doha in the future.

“Offering passengers choice is something that’s really important to us at Edinburgh, and these additional flights will open up Qatar and onward connectivity to even more people in 2023.”