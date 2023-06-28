End of the partnership between FC Bayern München and Qatar Airways

Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways have decided to end their partnership after five years. The mutual agreement comes in response to fan protests against the partnership, with supporters accusing the club of whitewashing Qatar’s human rights record.

Qatar Airways has been a platinum partner of Bayern Munich, with its logo appearing on the team’s playing shirts.

Despite the termination of the agreement, both parties express gratitude and well wishes for the future. Bayern Munich acknowledges the friendships formed during the partnership, while Qatar Airways commends the club as a great football team.