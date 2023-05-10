Qatar Airways Boeing 777 diverts to Bangkok after experiencing severe turbulence

On 10 May, a Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER (registered A7-BAN) operated flight QR960 between Doha, Qatar and Denpasar, Indonesia. During the flight, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence. The pilots made the decision to divert to the airport of Bangkok, Thailand.
Upon landing, medical teams awaited the aircraft to provide medical assistance to some injured passengers and/or crew members.
