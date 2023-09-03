Australian government criticised for blocking additional Qatar Airways flights

The Australian government is facing criticism for blocking Qatar Airways’ proposal to add 21 weekly flights to its existing routes between Europe and Australian cities, a move that would have increased competition and potentially lowered airfares.

Critics argue that the government’s decision is protecting Qantas, the national carrier, at the expense of consumers. Air travel costs in Australia have remained high, even doubling compared to pre-pandemic levels, and many blame protectionism for this situation.

Transport Minister Catherine King, supported by Qantas, rejected Qatar Airways’ bid, citing the need to protect Australian aviation jobs and ensure a competitive industry. This decision has led to backlash from the travel industry and consumer rights groups, who accuse the government of prioritising Qantas’ interests. Qantas received substantial government funds during the pandemic and reported significant profits.

Critics argue that Qantas’ claims of market distortion are not valid, and allowing Qatar Airways to expand would benefit consumers by increasing competition. Some experts suggest that the decision reflects the Australian government’s preference for Qantas and the desire to give the airline time to upgrade its fleet and strengthen its position against rivals like Qatar Airways.

While some analysts support the government’s cautious approach to foreign airlines, others argue that protecting Qantas does not necessarily align with the broader interests of Australia’s tourism industry and economy. The decision, they say, limits opportunities for increased tourism and economic growth, and ultimately, aviation decisions are often influenced by politics.

In summary, the Australian government’s rejection of Qatar Airways’ proposal to expand its flights has sparked controversy, with critics claiming it prioritises Qantas’ interests over those of consumers and the broader economy. The decision is seen as protecting Qantas from competition, despite high airfares and the potential benefits of increased market competition.