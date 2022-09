A spokesperson for the aircraft manufacturer has stated that “Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350-1000s from the backlog”

Qatar Airways claims the fuselage of the aircraft is degrading at an accelerated rate, while Airbus is claiming that the damage is cosmetic.

Qatar Airways has refused to take delivery of any more A350s until the issue is resolved, as the Qatari aviation regulator has grounded these jets.