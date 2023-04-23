Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 suffers tail strike during landing at Islamabad Airport, Pakistan

On 16 April, a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 (registered A7-ALN) operated flight QR614 between Doha, Qatar and Islamabad, Pakistan. The aircraft touched down at Islamabad’s runway 28L but performed a go-around.

Fifteen minutes later, the aircraft safely landed. A post flight inspection revealed that the aircraft sustained a tail strike.

Only in 21 April, the aircraft headed back to Doha. After that flight, the aircraft didn’t operate any commercial flight.

The following images with a video from the aircraft’s inflight “entertainment” appeared on social media:

A beautiful landing always follows a beautiful approoooooooooh……. pic.twitter.com/zFcbxroErs — Pontius Pilate (@pontius_is_goat) April 23, 2023