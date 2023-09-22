The new CEO of Qantas apologises to customers for a series of scandals that hit the airline

Vanessa Hudson, the new CEO of Qantas, issued a public apology to the airline’s customers for recent scandals that have damaged its reputation. She acknowledged that Qantas had been “hard to deal with” and promised to make changes to rebuild customer trust.

In a video message, Hudson expressed regret for letting customers down and losing their trust. She outlined plans to address the issues, including adding frequent flyer seats, increasing call centre staff, and reviewing customer policies. Hudson also emphasised giving frontline teams more flexibility to assist customers when things go wrong.

Qantas has faced a series of scandals, including removing expiry dates on COVID travel credits, investigations into ticket sales for cancelled flights, and a legal dispute over outsourcing ground staff jobs. Hudson addressed these issues, expressing the company’s focus on moving forward and working through mediation to resolve conflicts.

She attributed higher airfares to demand, capacity, and rising fuel prices. Hudson emphasised the airline’s commitment to improving its customer service and becoming a national carrier that Australians can be proud of.

The annual report revealed that former CEO Alan Joyce received a substantial salary, but part of it may be withdrawn due to ongoing investigations. Despite the challenges, Qantas Chairman Richard Godyer expressed shareholder support for the company’s efforts to address its shortcomings. The airline has also faced criticism regarding its influence in Canberra, particularly concerning Qatar Airways’ bid for additional flights to Australia.

In her role as CEO, Vanessa Hudson is determined to rebuild Qantas’ reputation and restore customer trust.