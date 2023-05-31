Qantas restarts flights to New York with delivery of brand new Boeing 787s

Qantas is gearing up to restart flights to New York for the first time since 2020, with the airline taking delivery of brand new 787 Dreamliner aircraft to fly the route and releasing a range of special onboard customer items.

From 14 June, the national carrier will operate three weekly flights from Sydney to New York, increasing to four per week from October. The route will, for the first time, transit through Auckland before a 17+ hour flight direct to New York. The flight previously operated via Los Angeles.

The relaunch of the New York flights brings Qantas closer to returning to 100 per cent of its international network pre-COVID capacity by March 2024.

Qantas Group Chief Customer Officer, Markus Svensson said New York is a favourite destination for Australians travelling for both leisure and business, and the airline is launching a number of customer initiatives to herald Qantas’ return to the city.

“Qantas is one of the few airlines in the world to provide Business Class passengers with complimentary pyjamas, and we’re excited to launch a limited edition pyjama and amenity kit range in partnership with leading Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance,” said Mr Svensson.