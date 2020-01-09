QantasLink Fokker 100 overruns runway at Newman Airport, Australia

On 9 January, a QantasLink Fokker 100 (VH-NHY) operated domestic flight QF2650 between Perth and Newman Airport. During landing in heavy rain, however, the aircraft overran the end of runway 05 coming to stop on paved overrun area. Nobody got injured during the mishap.

