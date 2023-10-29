Qantas to launch non-stop flights between Perth and Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics in the French capital

Qantas will begin operating non-stop flights between Perth and Paris in July 2024, coinciding with the 2024 Olympics. The service will initially run four times a week on Qantas’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Perth Airport views this development as a boost for travellers seeking direct routes to Europe. The airport has become a crucial gateway for European flights, with connections to the UK and Europe.

This new route is expected to have economic benefits for the region, generating jobs and increasing visitor spending. Discussions are ongoing regarding the relocation of Qantas flights to the Airport Central precinct, aimed at providing seamless connections between domestic and international services.