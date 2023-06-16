Qantas reveals Economy cabins for ultra-long-haul A350 in Sunrise project

Qantas has revealed the cabin design for its Airbus A350s, which will operate nonstop flights from Sydney to New York and London starting in late 2025. The airline’s Project Sunrise flights will reduce travel time by over three hours compared to one-stop routes.

The cabin includes a dedicated Wellbeing Zone, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The Wellbeing Zone, a world-first feature, is located between Premium Economy and Economy and includes exercise programmes, a hydration station, and refreshments. The Premium Economy and Economy cabins offer generous seat pitches, ergonomic leg and footrest systems, and personal storage options.

All seats have USB-C charging ports, and premium seats also have wireless charging. The cabins feature fast and free WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The aircraft will have six enclosed First Suites and 52 Business Suites, both with advanced entertainment systems.

Qantas has also conducted scientific research on reducing jet lag and improving sleep, influencing cabin design. The airline’s focus on passenger comfort and space led to a reduced seat count of 238, providing more room for each customer.