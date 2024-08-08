Qantas reroutes Perth-London flights amid Middle East tensions

Qantas has adjusted its Perth to London flight route due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The airline’s outbound QF9 flights will now be renamed QF209 to include a stop in Singapore for refuelling before continuing to London, ensuring they can carry a full load of passengers.

Return flights from London to Perth will remain nonstop. The airline assures that flights to Paris and Rome from Perth will continue as usual, and other London routes (QF1 and QF2) are unaffected.

Qantas is closely monitoring the situation and will notify customers of any changes to their bookings.