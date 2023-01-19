Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after sending out mayday signal

Ambulances were rushed to Sydney Airport on Wednesday when an inbound Qantas plane landed after sending an in-flight distress signal (Mayday and Squawk 7700).

The plane, a Boeing 737-800 registered VH-XZB, finally landed safely on a runway at Sydney Airport, according to footage from public broadcaster ABC. Earlier, New South Wales state paramedics were called in as part of an emergency plan, after the plane sent out an emergency signal as it flew over the Tasman Sea, between Australia and New Zealand.

Qantas has confirmed the Boeing 737-838 “experienced an issue with one of its engines” about an hour before it was due to land at Sydney Airport after departing from Auckland. The airline also said the Mayday call was later downgraded to a PAN (possible assistance needed).

The Boeing 737-800 model has two and can land safely with just one. According to the Australian government’s aviation regulator, a Mayday signal indicates that an “aircraft is in imminent serious danger and requires immediate assistance“.

Newspaper The Herald Sun published a funny picture indicating “visible damage” on the plane:

In fact, the picture shows a Boeing 737-800 engine with the reverse thrusters activated. The damaged engine is on the other side of the plane.