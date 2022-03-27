Qantas launches flights from Sydney to Uluru in the heart of Australia

Qantas will today launch flights to the heart of Australia to bring Australian and international visitors to the red centre and the world-famous Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park.

Qantas will operate four flights a week on a Boeing 737 aircraft between Sydney and Ayers Rock Airport (Uluru) on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to support the iconic tourism destination’s post-pandemic recovery.

These new Qantas flights will be in addition to existing Jetstar flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to Uluṟu taking the total Qantas Group flights to 18 weekly return flights in time for the upcoming peak tourist season.

Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said the flights herald a new era in domestic tourism to satisfy unprecedented demand for bucket list experiences as Australians make up for two years of lost travel adventures.

“There’s never been a better time for Australians to get out and visit iconic destinations in their own backyard and Uluṟu has got to be at the top of the list.

“We are excited to provide a direct Qantas service to Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park, the destination is uniquely Australian and offers a special experience.

“It will provide both international and interstate visitors a convenient option to fly direct from Sydney to the heart of Australia and take in the highlights of the red centre up close,” added Mr David.

Uluru features in the opening scene of Qantas’ latest reinvention of its iconic ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ campaign, which launched on Friday.

Matthew Cameron-Smith, CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, said the resumption of flights from Sydney to Ayers Rock Airport shows great commitment by the Qantas Group to regional and Indigenous tourism.

“As we welcome back international visitors, as well as Australian travellers to Uluru – the spiritual heart of Australia – our guests will undoubtedly appreciate the increased choices they will have with both Qantas and Jetstar now flying this route.

“This is also perfect timing for guests to come and immerse themselves in the stories of Indigenous culture and heritage as we are celebrating the first anniversary of the stunning Gallery of Central Australia and the tenth anniversary of our signature dining experience, Tali Wiru.”

Qantas customers and Frequent Flyers will be able to earn and use Qantas Points on the new flights to enjoy premium service, including complimentary food and drinks, checked baggage, free Wi-Fi and access to Qantas lounges in Sydney.

With the inclusion of Uluṟu, the Qantas Group has launched 52 new domestic routes, including since the start of the global pandemic, as Australians seek out new holiday adventures both at home and overseas.