Qantas introduces Next-Gen economy seats and free Wi-Fi on Airbus A330 international routes

Qantas has announced major cabin upgrades for its Airbus A330 fleet, enhancing passenger experience on international flights to destinations like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Key upgrades include new Economy seats designed with comfort in mind, featuring 13.3″ 4K OLED entertainment screens, USB-C fast charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Other updates include refreshed mood lighting, curtains, and carpets. The refurbishment will start in mid-2025 and conclude by 2026.

Additionally, Qantas has initiated international Wi-Fi rollout on A330s, with free, high-speed Wi-Fi expected by December 2024 on select Asian routes. This investment prepares Qantas A330s for Project Sunrise while the airline transitions to new long-haul A350 and 787 aircraft starting in FY27.