Qantas expands U.S. routes with new Melbourne to Honolulu flights and discounts 50,000 seats

Qantas is set to enhance its U.S. connections by launching non-stop flights from Melbourne to Honolulu in May 2025, adding over 40,000 seats annually. The new service, operated thrice weekly with an Airbus A330, coincides with Jetstar ceasing its Melbourne to Honolulu flights at the end of April 2025.

To celebrate the launch, Qantas is offering a “Red Tail Sale” with 50,000 discounted seats across its North and South American routes. Economy fares start at $1,049, covering travel periods from October 2024 to June 2025. All fares include baggage, meals, and seat selection, with Qantas Points and Status Credits available on eligible flights.