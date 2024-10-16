Qantas expands international network with 220,000 more seats and new route to Palau

Qantas is enhancing its international operations with an additional 220,000 seats over the next year, alongside the introduction of a new route from Brisbane to Palau and the deployment of upgraded aircraft.

The airline is returning two Airbus A380s to its fleet by mid-2025 and will add more A220 aircraft, marking their first use on Qantas’ international routes with the Darwin-Singapore service launching in March 2025.

The airline will also increase capacity on U.S. routes, especially to Los Angeles, and shift its Sydney-Seoul route to its low-cost carrier Jetstar, with daily flights starting in June 2025.

This expansion supports Qantas’ goal to meet growing demand in the Asia-Pacific and U.S. markets.