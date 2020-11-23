Qantas boss: “Vaccination will be mandatory on international flights”

Airlines will only allow passengers on international flights who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the future, according to Alan Joyce, the CEO of Australian airline Qantas.

Mr Joyce said on “A Current Affair” television show that international flights will only resume when a vaccine is available. The boss of Qantas is convinced that the vaccination will be compulsory.

“For international travellers, we will ask them to get the vaccine before getting on the plane,” Joyce said. “We believe it is a necessity, especially for international visitors from overseas and people leaving the country.”

Qantas does not currently operate scheduled international flights due to Covid-19 travel restrictions but plans to resume operations in the middle of next year.