Qantas adds Tonga as a new holiday destination to its Pacific islands network

Qantas is expanding its South Pacific presence with the addition of Tonga to its network, offering a new tropical destination for Australian travellers to explore.

Following the recent reopening of Tonga’s borders, Qantas will fly weekly between Sydney and Nuku’alofa’s Fua’amotu Airport. The four and a half hour flights will be the only direct services between Australia and Tonga.

Qantas has been operating services since December 2020, supported by the Australian Government’s Pacific Flights Program. These flights have maintained critical passenger and freight links while international borders were closed. From today, passengers can book a flight directly on qantas.com with services operating every Thursday to Tonga.

The inclusion of Tonga to the international network follows the recent commitment of weekly services to Samoa as Qantas grows its presence in the South Pacific Islands off the back of strong holiday travel demand.

Qantas will initially operate one flight a week with an A330 aircraft between Tonga and Sydney alongside the Samoa service.

Flights to Tonga are on sale at Qantas.com starting from $866 return. Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn and redeem Qantas Points on Tonga flights as well as earn status credits.

Quotes from a Qantas spokesperson

“Since the opening of Australia’s border, we have seen strong demand across our Qantas-operated South Pacific services. In fact, Fiji is 50 per cent higher than pre-COVID demand, Noumea is 13 per cent higher and flights to Samoa are performing ahead of expectations.

“These flights will help Australian-based South Pacific Islanders visit family and friends back home, as well as providing travel hungry Australians with a choice of Pacific neighbours to explore.

“We anticipate the Tonga services will be well-supported by both Tongan nationals and Australians and are excited to help strengthen family and community connections as well as boost tourism opportunities to this beautiful Pacific Island kingdom.”

International flights are subject to government and regulatory approval.